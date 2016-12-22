The Treasury also named 26 subsidiaries of Russian Agricultural Bank and gas producer Novatek, both of which had already been sanctioned in 2014.
The American sanctions on those firms are relatively narrow, prohibiting the US citizens from dealing in certain kinds of debt with the companies, Reuters reported.
"Today's action is in response to Russia's unlawful occupation of Crimea and continued aggression in Ukraine," John E. Smith, acting director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.
"These targeted sanctions aim to maintain pressure on Russia by sustaining the costs of its occupation of Crimea and disrupting the activities of those who support the violence and instability in Ukraine."
Comment: Keep repeating the lies and poking the 'bear'. Of course these sanctions will do nothing for Ukraine. Russia is helping Crimea to be prosperous while the US mercilessly drives Ukraine to the ground.
The sanctioned companies include Institut Stroiproekt and Karst, which are both involved in the construction of the Kerch Bridge, which is to link Crimea and Russia.
Crimean Railway, Crimean Ports and entities linked to Sovfracht vessel operator were also blacklisted by the Treasury.
The names of the blacklisted individuals are: Mikhail Dedov, Mikhail Klishin, Kirill Kovalchuk, Dmitry Lebedev, Dmitry Mansurov, Oleg Minaev and Evgeny Prigozhin.
Six of them were allegedly put on the list for their ties with the previously-sanctioned Rossiya Bank.
Restrictions were introduced against Prigozhin for his "extensive business dealings with the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, and a company with significant ties to him holds a contract to build a military base near the Russian Federation border with Ukraine," the statement said.
Ukraine is U.S. territory ?