WIDESPREAD flooding hit Trinidad and Tobago by noon yesterday, following heavy rainfall from Tuesday night which had already been preceded by frequent showers from the weekend. And a forecast for persistent, heavy rainfall has triggered an extended adverse weather alert until 4 p.m. today, as well as warnings that vulnerable communities brace for possible flooding.Yesterday's downpour began before midday and was persistent in some areas of North and South Trinidad.By noon, flooding was reported in Penal and by 1 p.m., the South-West Regional Health Authority took the decision to close the Rock Road Health Centre. However, the water had receded by mid-afternoon, which the corporation attributed to earlier mitigation works.Some flooding was also reported in the San Francique area, and San Fernando and environs.By yesterday evening, street flooding was impacting Coal Mine, Sangre Grande, as several streams overtopped. Flooding also hit the Manzanilla Mayaro Road and parts of Plum Mitan.Flash flooding brought commercial and other daily activities to a near halt in parts of Malabar and Arima, also causing massive commuter pile-ups until late evening.Little Cora Junction in Cumuto was also affected, as well as parts of Valencia. Those using the North Coast Road were especially advised to observe caution, as landslips are possible.Several parts of San Juan and Tunapuna were affected, with flooding on the Eastern Main Road causing prolonged traffic delays.In Central Trinidad, street flooding was reported in Couva and environs, Charlieville, Edinburgh and Endeavour.Parts of Cunupia and Caroni also saw some street flooding, as did Las Lomas. Parts of the Caparo Brasso Valley Road in Palmiste and Cashew gardens also experienced some flooding.Downtown Port of Spain was hard hit by noon and into yesterday afternoon, with flooding on Charles Street, Scott-Buche Street, Sackville Street and Wrightson Road. This caused massive traffic back-ups and extended commuter distress.Flooding was also reported in environs such as Diego Martin, Maraval, Cocorite and Woodbrook.In Tobago, water caused distress on the Milford Road, while rubble from a minor landslip on Bad Rock Road was also cleared by yesterday afternoon. Schools in Tobago were closed by the Division of Education on Tuesday due to the Adverse Weather Alert and advice from the The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), but were reopened yesterday.Motorists on Buccoo Road were also met with flying galvanise at the height of yesterday's rainstorm, some of which had to be cleared from the roadway by the authorities. TEMA also yesterday maintained its caution to residents to watch for flooding and landslides today, as more bad weather is expected until this evening.The Office for Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) also reminded the public that real-time updates and emergency alerts can be followed through its official WhatsApp channel.The Trinidad and Tobago ­Meteorological Service (TTMS) yesterday extended its Adverse Weather Alert generated since Monday and issued an Adverse Weather Alert #4—Yellow Level, which was scheduled to run from 2 a.m. on Tuesday to 4 p.m. today.The TTMS at 6.27 p.m. yesterday issued a Riverine Flood Alert #1—Yellow Level, from 6 p.m. yesterday until 6 p.m. today. Those in the Caroni River Basin were especially advised to exercise caution, as ongoing rainfall activity compounded with previous rainfall accumulations from early yesterday led to major river levels rising at significant rates, especially at points along the Caroni River.By yesterday evening, the Manuel Congo river was also approaching critical thresholds, the alert stated.The TTMS said periods of rainfall would likely continue over the next 24 hours (from the time of the alert), "which will result in further elevation of these river ­levels".