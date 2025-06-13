The villagers in Pulau Sakar expressed concern following the presence of wild monkeys (Beruk) that attacked villagers and intruded their houses.The wild monkeys also damaged their crops and properties as well as stole their food. One of the villagers urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action as two villagers have been attacked by the animal in the past week.The villager said at about 4pm on Tuesday, his uncle was sleeping at his house's veranda in Kampung Louk Terusan when he was attacked by a wild monkey.However, the victim managed to grab a cushion pillow and machete to scare away the monkey.The victim was later rushed by his son to the land using a boat and taken to the Emergency Department for treatment.It was learnt that a child in Kampung Tanjung Paras in Pulau Sakar was also attacked by a wild monkey."We hope the relevant authorities will take action on the wild monkeys as the villagers are forced to live in fear of wild monkeys," he added.Lahad Datu Wildlife Department Officer Hairulnizam Hasnan, when contacted, said they received a report on the incident.He said for the time being the department will set up traps for wild monkeys and relocate them to the Tabin Forest Reserve once caught.