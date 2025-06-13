© Fernel Advincula

Several areas in Cagayan de Oro City were hit by a flash flood following heavy rains on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.The intense downpour triggered flooding in various barangays, submerging houses and stranding motorists.A video captured by a netizen shows floodwaters surging through the streets at the Crossing Bolonsiri in Barangay Camaman-an.Some vehicles were also seen being swept away by floodwaters. Other vehicles were also submerged.The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD) immediately deployed personnel to respond to the affected areas.Residents in the low-lying areas were also evacuated. They eventually returned to their homes when the floodwaters subsided later in the evening.