A powerful storm swept through Bucharest on Monday afternoon, June 9, prompting a large-scale emergency response as torrential rain overwhelmed the city's infrastructure. Several streets and boulevards were flooded, with images shared on social media showing water entering buses and several cars left stranded in flooded roadways.The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued successive orange code warnings for Bucharest and Ilfov,Public transport was temporarily disrupted in several parts of the city, though most lines were cleared and restored shortly after the storm subsided.The Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) received over 800 emergency calls by 8 PM, confirming more than 250 incidents requiring intervention. Over 550 firefighters were deployed, including those called in from off-duty shifts, using 56 fire engines, 7 extrication vehicles, and 64 motor pumps to address emergencies ranging from flooded homes and roads to fallen trees.The Bucharest City Hall coordinated extensive ground interventions to address the storm's impact, while utility provider Apa Nova said that it mobilized all available crews and equipment, deploying 20 high-pressure cleaners, 62 utility vehicles, 47 pumping units, and more than 300 field workers, with efforts concentrated in some of the hardest-hit areas of districts 4 and 5.