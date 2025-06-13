Scattered showers and thunderstorms hit the northern mountainous and midland localities on June 8 evening, with some places experiencing heavy to heavy rain.Rain is anticipated to intensify and expand in coverage on June 9 evening and June 10 morning, especially in the northern mountainous and midland localities. Rainfall is forecast to amount to 70mm and even to 180mm in some places.The Red River Delta and Thanh Hoa province will also experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging between 20 - 40mm normally, and exceeding 80mm in some areas.Meteorologists warned about the potential for high-intensity rainfall, especially amounts exceeding 100mm within a 3-hour period that could cause rapid flooding in urban areas and low-lying regions, as well as significantly increase the risk of landslides in hilly and mountainous areas.There is a heightened risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, and landslides on steep slopes in Tuyen Quang province, particularly in the districts of Ham Yen, Lam Binh, Chiem Hoa, Na Hang, Son Duong, Tuyen Quang City, and Yen Son, they said.Heavy rain in Northern Vietnam is expected to gradually decrease, starting from June 10 afternoon.Though intense heat ended in Northern Vietnam on June 8, it continues to bake the central region from Nghe An to Phu Yen provinces. The highest temperatures in the region are generally 35 - 37°C, with some locations exceeding 37°C. The lowest relative humidity stays around 55 - 60%.The heatwave is expected to peak between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM during the day, and gradually ease on June 10.