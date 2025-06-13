© The Babylon Bee

With rapid advancements in technology and government intrusion into the lives of citizens, scientists sounded the alarm to warn that they were running out of dystopian sci-fi movies to make into reality.As artificial intelligence continued to grow at an exponential rate, a group of researchers held emergency closed-door meetings to inform world leaders and heads of Hollywood studios that the available stock of post-apocalyptic films to bring to life was running dangerously low."We're just about out of horrifically bleak futures to recreate in the real world," said Dr. Jasper Langrove, lead researcher at the Center for Creating Dystopian Realities. "A few years ago, we thought the supply would last us for decades, but recent breakthroughs in technology have helped us turn even the most far-fetched sci-fi stories into reality in a very short time. By the time we're being overrun by killer robots — which won't be long, by the way — we'll be plum out of dystopian futures to create."According to inside sources, heads of state were hard at work collaborating with leaders of Big Tech and the entertainment industry to come up with new ideas for dark and deadly futures to bring about in the real world. "C'mon, we can do this," one Hollywood producer said. "We've already got government surveillance, threats of nuclear war, and supercomputers running everything in our lives, but there must be something we haven't come up with yet that the scientists can work on. How about interdimensional alien spiders?"At publishing time, the scientists warned that the situation had become even more dire now that they had successfully tested a fully functional Death Star.