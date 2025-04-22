© Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesUS President Donald Trump • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
The White House indicated earlier that it would wash its hands of the Ukraine conflict if either side is obstinate.US President Donald Trump reportedly expects to "make a determination for a full and comprehensive ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia as early as next week.
Both are to be presented with the final offer, the New York Post
has claimed, citing an anonymous senior administration official.
Trump has stated on multiple occasions that he wants to put an end to the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible. Since he assumed office in January, Washington and Moscow have been engaged in active diplomacy, holding several rounds of high-level talks.
The newspaper quoted a source on Friday as saying that "this coming week in London, we want to make a determination for a full and comprehensive cease-fire."
The unnamed US official added that the "intent then is to have [discussions] with the Russians" and determine where Moscow and Kiev stand on this "final offer."
According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov
told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff during their meeting in Paris on Thursday that Kiev is "90%" on board with Washington's peace framework,
which has yet to be made public.
Ukraine's remaining concerns mostly revolve around territories which Kiev claims as its own, but are in fact under Moscow's control at present, the Post
reported.
Russia has demanded that Ukraine officially recognize the "reality on the ground," while Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly ruled out such a scenario.
The media outlet further alleged that the US could offer Russia a "carrot":
the relaxation of sanctions and the potential unfreezing of Moscow's seized assets, which are currently held by Western institutions.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump echoed a remark made by Rubio earlier in the day, stating that "if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult... we're going to just take a pass."
Russian authorities have expressed skepticism about the feasibility of a ceasefire with Ukraine and accused Kiev's backers in Europe of undermining US efforts.
Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Moscow's UN representative, Vassily Nebenzia, stated that due to the West's record of using peace deals to help build up the Ukrainian military, expectations of a full ceasefire are "simply unrealistic at this stage."
