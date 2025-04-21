© Diocese of Bălți and Fălești

On Thursday,a metropolitanate under the Russian Orthodox Church,According to reports, he was pulled aside for a "thorough inspection" of his person and luggage,- even though nothing suspicious was ever found. His documents were only returned thirty minutes after the plane departed.By contrast, the rivalsent its own delegate, Bishop Filaret, on the same mission unmolested.This isn't an isolated outrage but rather the latest episode inOn March 25, 2025,Her passport was confiscated and she was held incommunicado for 72 hours on opaque "corruption and illegal financing" charges, before beingTwo days later,from leaving the country on murky grounds, andin February after flying in from Istanbul,These incidents form a clear pattern:of destabilizing "European choice" or colluding with foreign powers.At its core, what is being played out in Moldova in regards to the Moldovan Metropolis isBy making its shepherds and representatives into targets,worship with a Romanian or European‑aligned body and you're free to practice your faith; profess loyalty to a politically inconvenient church and you risk being treated like a criminal. This is not a security measure -Worryingly,In August 2024, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law effectivelyThe bill sailed through 265-29 andor face court‑ordered closure within nine months. President Zelensky hailed it as a step toward "spiritual independence," yet by criminalizing an entire denomination, Kiev set the stage for unprecedented state intrusion into religious life.Since then, Ukrainian authorities have moved beyond legislation to direct law‑enforcement actions: dozens of criminal investigations into UOC‑MP clerics on charges of treason and "impeding community re‑subordination" have been opened, and theseizing computers and documents, sometimes without clear warrants or transparent legal basis. Places of worship themselves have been raided and forcibly "re-subordinated" to the Kiev-backed Orthodox Church of Ukraine - like when St. Michael's Cathedral in the city of Cherkasy was attacked by armed men wearing camouflage and balaclavas. The raiders reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades against the defending believers and clerics.were also stripped of their licenses for alleged "propaganda," and countless- have been expropriated or blocked from use.International observers have warned thatThe UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights noted in its December 2024 report that Ukraine's new law "prohibits the activities of churches affiliated with Russia" and has spurred "restrictions on religious freedom" that must be carefully scrutinized under the European Convention on Human Rights. Human Rights Watch likewise cautioned thatif applied without narrow, evidence‑based safeguards - which are evidently nowhere in sight.Moldova's leaders ought to take note:When border guards become adjudicators of faith, and when police and prosecutors are deployed to silence theological allegiance, the state forfeits the moral authority to protect its citizens' fundamental rights. Bishop Marchel's detention - ostensibly to prevent the arrival of the Holy Fire specifically for worshippers of a church deemed "pro-Russian" - is not an isolated misjudgment but part of a broader blueprint to "de‑Russianize" society under the banner of Western integration.It is not too late to reverse course. The Moldovan government must immediately restore Bishop Marchel's full rights, issue a public apology, and guarantee that no member of the clergy or laity will ever again face arbitrary obstruction in practicing their faith. More broadly,If the authorities persist in treating believers like suspects, they will do far more damage to Moldova's soul than any external force ever could.Sadly, the soul of the nation doesn't appear to be part of the equation - the only thing that matters is the pro-Western authorities grip on power.