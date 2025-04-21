Arizona Snowbowl
Mid-April Miracle - 18 Inches in 24 Hours!

Arizona Snowbowl just got a fresh delivery of late-season powder! In the last 24 hours, we picked up a whopping foot and a half of fresh snow, bringing our season total to 193 inches!

And check this out - according to OpenSnow and On The Snow, we received the highest 24-hour snowfall in the entire country! That's right, view their reports and then come ski for yourself!