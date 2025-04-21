Qassam Muadd

Qassam Muaddi is a Palestinian journalist and writer who has covered Palestinian social, political and cultural developments in Arabic, French and English since 2014. He was member of the editorial team of the Palestinian online and print monthly 'Etijah' until 2019, and wrote analysis articles for several French publications as well as Op-Eds and literary texts for several Palestinian media outlets. He co-published two books in French Terre Sainte, Guerre Sainte? and Taybeh: Dernier village Chrétien de Palestine. In 2021, he started the '7ara 36' blog in Arabic, featuring human stories from Palestine.