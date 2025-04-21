RT
Western Europe is predisposed to tyranny and "global conflicts," Moscow's Foreign Intelligence Service saysThe US and Russia are natural allies against "Eurofascism" and the tyrannical tendencies prevalent in Western European countries, Moscow's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said.
The spy agency published a text on its website on Wednesday titled 'Eurofascism, just as 80 years ago, is the common enemy for Moscow and Washington.'
The SVR argued that Europe has a "historical predisposition" to "various forms of totalitarianism that periodically produce devastating, global-scale conflicts."
It cited the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution and the "bloody actions" of Napoleon as examples. It also referenced the Charlemagne Division of the SS, made up of volunteers from Nazi-occupied France.The agency credited French author Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, who collaborated with Nazi Germany, with introducing "the concept of Eurofascism... and its ideology."
According to the SVR, la Rochelle believed that "Eurofascism ... [is] inherent not only to the Germans but to other European 'societies' as well."
The agency cited unnamed experts as saying that the current rift between the US and the EU facilitates a "situational rapprochement of Washington and Moscow."
"The United States is free due to the willingness of the ancestors of modern Americans to confront such dictatorships as the British Monarchy or the Jacobin Revolution," it said.
The SVR claimed that "conservative expert circles in the USA believe that the British elite ... is very much inclined to commit the gravest crimes against humanity.
""America felt the effect of similar inclinations of the British back in August of 1814, when the British troops occupied Washington, burned the Capitol and the White House,
" the SVR claimed.
The agency said that "foreign expert circles" are hopeful that Russia and the US will work together to prevent "a new global conflict" and confront "possible provocations both from Ukraine and from the 'maddened Europeans' traditionally urged on by Great Britain."
The statement was released as the White House is attempting to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kremlin officials said that, unlike the Biden administration, US President Donald Trump and his team have shown a readiness to listen to Moscow's positions and understand the root causes of the conflict.
