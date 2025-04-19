The Biden administration, activist judges, and the propaganda press formed a three-pronged machine... to dismantle the system's ability to deport en masse.
Between 2021 and 2024, the Biden administration allowed the U.S. southern border to spiral into an unprecedented crisis. But this wasn't merely bureaucratic failure or negligence — it was a calculated political strategy to overwhelm the immigration system in order to bolster Democrats political power.
Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows more than 10.8 million encounters
nationwide between fiscal year 2021 through fiscal year 2024. In response, the Biden administration didn't move to secure the border or enforce the law. Instead, the administration did things like create — out of thin air — a new parole program
to funnel in approximately 530,000 foreign nationals from nations
like Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The CHNV parole program was temporarily halted following fraud. As reported by Fox News
, "several recipients were also arrested for high-profile crimes, including multiple child rapes." Trump moved to cancel the program.
On Monday, District Court Judge Indira Talwani — an Obama appointee — in Boston blocked the administration
from "revoking the legal status of over half a million migrants who flew in the U.S. via President Biden's CHNV mass parole program," Fox News' Bill Melugin said in a post
on X.
The judge ruled, as described by Melugin, that "there needs to be a case by case evaluation on each of the individual 530,000+ migrants who flew into the US via this program, and that parole cannot just be blanket revoked across the board as a whole."It's a monumental bureaucratic burden that could take decades or longer to process.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller
captured the scale of the crisis: "If every one of them got the trial that you're asking for, it would take centuries to remove them."
The Biden administration's strategy was clear: inundate the system and render enforcement of the law and deportation practically and legally impossible. And with the courts now effectively requiring individualized adjudication for mass parolees, one significant path for meaningful deportation has all but collapsed.
At the same time, the propaganda press is running cover for these disastrous open-border policies perpetuated by the Democratic Party in another high-profile deportation case.
El Salvadorian national Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gang member who was ordered in 2019 to be removed from the United States, is being described as merely a "Maryland Man" or "Maryland Father" who was "mistakenly" deported. As I previously wrote, "It's a strategic campaign to guilt Americans out of supporting immigration enforcement and delegitimize the very concept of national borders."
The Biden administration, activist judges, and the propaganda press formed a three-pronged machine: one that invites mass illegal migration, shields it from law enforcement, and sanitizes the consequences. Together, they've dismantled the system's ability to deport en masse — effectively transforming the border crisis into a permanent population shift.
But there's a political incentive baked into the whole scheme. Congressional apportionment and Electoral College votes are based on population — not citizenship.
That means every illegal alien who settles in a state — predominantly blue states — increases the representation that state gets and can dilute the representation that American citizens have.
But that's exactly what Democrats want. Rep. Yvette Clark, D-N.Y., said as much
in 2021 that her district could "absorb a significant number of these migrants" because "I need more people in my district, just for redistricting purposes."
At the local level, the impact is even more concerning. Noncitizens are allowed to vote in some local elections in Vermont
and Maryland
, while some California
cities have tried. In fact, New York City tried
to permit some 800,000 noncitizens to vote in municipal elections before it was shot down by the state's highest court in March.
And currently, Democrats are fighting the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act that would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote.
Currently, prospective voters simply check a small box on the federal registration application attesting under penalty of perjury that they are telling the truth about their citizenship status. The vulnerable system has enabled 11,198 noncitizens
to register to vote in Pennsylvania despite noncitizen voting being illegal. Noncitizens have been found to have voted in several states, including Oregon
and Georgia
. Despite the mass invasion of illegal aliens, only four Democrats were willing to vote in favor of the legislation to safeguard elections.This isn't just negligence, it's political engineering.
The open-border crisis created by the Biden administration, perpetuated by activist judges, and defended by the left-wing propaganda press was created to reshape the American electorate to help Democrats.
Brianna Lyman is an elections correspondent at The Federalist. Brianna graduated from Fordham University with a degree in International Political Economy. Her work has been featured on Newsmax, Fox News, Fox Business and RealClearPolitics. Follow her on X: @briannalyman2
