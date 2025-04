© AFB

First Drone Sighted After 10 pm

Diamond Formation Observed / Detection System Fails

Airspace Shut Down

Firsthand Account Details Quadcopter Drone

Witness Illuminates Formation Of Drones, Notices Loss Of Radio Strength

Wider Trend Of Disturbing Drone Incursions

"The latest reporting of unknown "drones" flying with complete impunity over Wright-Patt, the U.S. Air Force's most strategically important domestic base, only deepens the mystery of these years-long incidents



"At the same time, why, just as in previous incursions, has no imagery or video of these "drones" over WPAFB emerged? Ultimately, the question is: Who is behind these extremely risky invasions of sensitive airspace?"

'UAP can no longer be distinguished entirely from UAS and other EADT, hobbling our domain awareness and response. The presence of UAP and UAS around U.S. nuclear facilities is especially disturbing, jeopardizing our strategic deterrent and international stability.'

Liberation Times has obtained witness statements from personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, revealing thatThrough a Freedom of Information Act request, the United States Air Force (USAF) released two witness statements and one incident report to Liberation Times from base personnel and 88th Security Forces Squadron members, responsible for guarding Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.The report describes how an Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) was observed hovering near the Hot Cargo Pads before flying towards the base's West Ramp at 2208 hours.It further notes that the device was 'The report then adds how the UAS flew over 'Fire Station #2 at roughly 20 feet in the air', before visual contact was lost.However, visual contact was then regained with three additional drones spottedDespite the sightings, the report confirms that 'no objects were visible on the NINJA system'.to unauthorized drones, using integrated sensors to protect restricted airspace — but in this case, it failed to detect intruding objects - something which may cause alarm within the Pentagon.The USAF, NASA, and FBI also noted this failure to detect drones in a joint report issued after similar incursions overThis suggests that the devices observed over— where USAF and UK Ministry of Defence personnel grappled with similar drone incursions in late 2024 —may possess advanced capabilities.The report explains that, following unsuccessful sweeps around the base and confirmation that no incoming flights had been detected on radar. At 2230 the Air Traffic Control Tower relayed that Wright Patterson air space was shut down.Five minutes later, the diamond formation was observed flying away from the base towards Highway 4, north of the installation. After confirming that no suspicious packages had been dropped by the drones, the incident was subsequently 'terminated.'from a member of the 88th Security Forces Squadron echoes the details of the incident report from 13 December 2024, while providing additional context. It reveals that the witness firstThe witness conducted a sweep of the area in search of a potential operator but was unsuccessful. Shortly afterwards,with red and green lights flying in a 'tight' diamond formation.Using their car's spotlight system, the witness directed a beam of light onto the drones. Upon being illuminated, the witness noted that they 'lowered in altitude, gained altitude and flew away at rapid speed' until visual contact was lost.One potential key detail from the witness describes howA second statement — undated — reiterates previous details about the red and green lights and the diamond formation. It adds, 'we turned our vehicle around [and] used our spotlight to see four drones flying in a diamond formation,' suggesting the individual was accompanying the witness referenced in the earlier account from the night of 13 December.In December 2024, multiple news outlets reported that drone incursions had prompted the closure of airspace around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on the night of Friday, 13 December.On 17 December, the base issued a statement confirming that additional 'small unmanned aerial systems' had been observed in and around the base during the late evening of 16 December and early morning of 17 December 2024.during which drones were sighted over sensitive U.S. facilities on the mainland, as well as in the UK and Germany.The Hill opinion contributorwho has been outspoken relating the U.S. government's handling of such incidents, told Liberation Times:Similar drone activity was also reported in August 2024 a site where cutting-edge technologies are developed by contractors including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Those incursions led to a dramatic off-base pursuit of one of the drones to track its final destination with negative results.In December 2024, a Department of Defense statement acknowledged that officials from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and FAA had 'been unable to determine who is responsible for flying the drones.'In January 2025, the Trump administration stated thatas the FAA later imposed temporary flight restrictions over parts of New Jersey and New York.In January 2025, a policy brief provided to the incoming Trump administration proposed the creation of a senior White House advisor, referred to as theThe brief, drafted by the UAP Disclosure Fund 'swho previously led the Pentagon's UAP investigation, known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, or AATIP, stated:It remains unclear whether the Trump administration plans to establish this position to address the growing threats posed by UAS and UAP.