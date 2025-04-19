© Win McNamee/Getty Images

"He's always looking to purchase missiles. When you start a war, you got to know that you can win the war. You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles."

The Ukrainian leader has recently renewed his call for Washington to supply air defense systems.In a press conference alongsidein the Oval Office on Monday, Trump commented onTrump added that he gave Kiev American-made Javelin man-portable anti-tank missiles during his first presidency.In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Zelensky called on the US to supply Ukraine with more air defenses. Kiev is ready to buy or lease up to ten Patriot air defense systems, and some European backers have offered to help with the money, he claimed.During the interview, the network suggested that Trump tried to cut Kiev out of peace talks with Russia, and that he lied in his statements about the conflict.saying, falsely, that Ukraine had started the war and calling... Zelensky 'a dictator without elections'."The US president lashed out at the news network on Truth Social on Monday,Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Ukraine conflict would never have escalated had he been in the White House, rather than his predecessor Joe Biden.According to the US president, the previous administration invested more than $300 billion into supporting Kiev. Trump has promised to "get back" the money, entering talks with Ukraine about jointly exploiting its mineral resources. He also suggested taking over Ukrainian nuclear power plants.The Kremlin has hailed the Trump administration's peace efforts, but cautioned that resolving long-standing issues will take time and "painstaking work."