, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted a proposal by his US counterpart Donald Trump to adhere to a 30-day pause on targeting energy facilities operated by Kiev and Moscow during their phone call on March 18.Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky also said that his country would abide by the truce. However, the Russian military has since accused Kiev's forces of breaching the partial ceasefire on an almost daily basis." the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.On Saturday evening, more than 600 households were left without electricity in Belgorod Region's Shebekinsky District of as a result of the "deliberate shelling" of a local energy facility by Ukrainian forces, the statement read.On Sunday morning, another bombardment of energy infrastructure by Kiev's troops led to power shortages in the village of Stepnoye in Krasnoyaruzhsky District, it added.The Kremlin said that Russia is abiding by the truce and has refrained from targeting Ukrainian energy facilities in order to build goodwill with Washington, but it also warned thatRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has previously suggested that