On April 15, the People's Committee of Dak Nong commune (Ngoc Hoi district, Kon Tum province) informed that 4/6 cases injured by lightning in Ta Pok village (Dak Nong commune) have been discharged from the hospital, the remaining 2 cases with serious injuries are being actively treated by doctors. In particular, one case who died due to lightning was taken home by his family to arrange the funeral. Dak Nong commune authorities visited, encouraged and supported the family of the deceased.Previously, at around 3:00 p.m. on April 14, people in Ta Pok village (Dak Nong commune) were harvesting cassava in the fields of Sub-region 154 (Dak Ang commune, Ngoc Hoi district) when suddenly there was heavy rain and thunder. People ran into a nearby hut to take shelter from the rain. But thunder and lightning suddenly struck the hut, causing Ms. YD (34 years old) to die on the spot; 6 people sitting around were injured. Upon discovering the incident, people nearby took all the victims to Ngoc Hoi Regional General Hospital for emergency treatment.According to the Kon Tum Provincial Hydrometeorological Station, on the evening of April 14, the province experienced heavy rains, with some localities experiencing rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. When heavy rain and thunder like this occurs, experts recommend that people quickly find shelter and avoid gathering in large numbers; on the other hand, people should proactively reinforce their houses carefully to avoid damage caused by extreme weather events.