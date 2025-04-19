the Keweenaw Peninsula is calling it: "Spring has sprung."What is believed to be the last snowfall of the season fell in a flurry on Wednesday, accumulating one-quarter of an inch, according to Keweenaw County data."We're known for some of the most epic snow in the Midwest, and this year didn't disappoint," said Brad Barnett, executive director of Visit Keweenaw. "It's great to see how much people enjoy tracking the totals — and we're already looking forward to next winter."The visitors' bureau hosts an annual snowfall total contest in which anyone can take their best guess for a chance to win free swag and bragging rights. About 700 guesses were submitted. Two winners guessed the exact total: David Myron and Randall Matson.The snowfall record is 390.4 inches - about 32 feet and 6 inches - from the winter of 1978-79. At the low end, in 1930-31, the peninsula saw only 80 inches of snowfall.The Keweenaw is known for winter recreation, including snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, dog sledding, ice fishing (although Keweenaw Bay is not yet frozen), ice climbing, and downhill skiing and snowboarding at Mont Ripley Ski Area and Mount Bohemia Extreme Ski Resort.Here's the month-by-month snowfall breakdown:October: 2 inches (compared to 6.5 inches in 2023)November: 21.5 inches (compared to 10 inches in 2023)December: 53.5 inches (compared to 10 inches in 2023)January: 79.75 inches (compared to 68.75 in 2024)February: 91 inches (compared to 21.25 in 2024)March: 47 inches (compared to 29.25 in 2024)April: 11.75 inches (compared to 7.5 in 2024)