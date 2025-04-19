OF THE
TIMES
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Not for the love of peace. The report indicated Israel was seeking significant American support for preemptive strikes on Iran's nuclear...
Hello…..hello……. Americans own Europe we can see that obvious fact, simply looking at the EU commissioners! 1. Unelected commisioners are...
We are educated into the idea of genetics as the blue print of our makeup. If we have problems, it is genetics. It is almost defined as a prison...
Genes are just the current makeup of the body's building blocks. They change as we age, and incorporate what we have learned. So obviously, people...
If the issue of a 1st cousin marriage results in illness or birth defects of ANY kind, no assistance from any branch of public healthcare anywhere...
