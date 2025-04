© Fatemeh Bahram/Getty Images

"For a first round, the discussions were positive. They were held in a calm, respectful environment, free from inflammatory language. Both sides seemed committed to moving the process forward toward a workable agreement."

"I think they're going well. But nothing matters until it's done. I don't like talking about it too much. Still, it's moving along."

Diplomacy Without Trust

War scenarios

The United States and Iran have reopened high-level diplomatic talks over Tehran's nuclear program, holding their first indirect negotiations in years.This marks the highest level of engagement between the two nations since 2018.the two delegations were housed in separate rooms, with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi acting as the go-between.Following the session, Araghchi described the meeting asIn an interview with Iranian state television, he said:The White House echoed this sentiment in a brief statement, describing the talks as "very positive and constructive."when asked about the talks by reporters, offered a guarded endorsement:Despite his aggressive rhetoric and an expanded US military presence in the region,as Netanyahu likely anticipated a stronger show of support for possible military action against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.signaling either a strategic pause or possibly a broader plan that prioritizes political leverage over immediate confrontation.In Tehran, officials have responded with skepticism. Although Iran has never entirely ruled out dialogue with the West and had hoped for a diplomatic thaw, state-affiliated media outletboth at home and abroad.Officials have outlined clear conditions that must be met before any deal can be reached. Chief among them: lifting key sanctions - particularly those affecting the energy and banking sectors - unfreezing Iranian assets held in foreign banks (notably in Europe and East Asia), and securing firm guarantees against future US or Israeli military strikes.From Tehran's perspective, the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal - despite Iran's compliance and its acknowledgement by US allies like the UK, Germany, and France - stands as proof that Washington's commitments can't be trusted.Whether the US is prepared to meet Iran's terms remains uncertain. Trump has long portrayed himself as a leader who can strike deals and avoid drawn-out wars, a narrative that plays well with his political base. But his track record with Iran suggests otherwise. The US has repeatedly walked away from agreements without meaningful consequences, reinforcing the Iranian view that verbal or even signed commitments from Washington are not strategically reliable.Tehran insists on binding, measurable terms. But from Washington's perspective, offering sweeping concessions could be seen as a loss of leverage.Iran's negotiating position has indeed weakened. A decade ago, it could rely on a strong network of regional proxies - Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, and various Shiite groups in Iraq and Syria. Today, many of those assets have been degraded or sidelined. While Iran still holds sway in Iraq, even Baghdad is now pursuing a more balanced foreign policy that includes closer ties with the US, Gulf nations, and Türkiye, further limiting Tehran's regional reach.That makes it unlikely Washington will grant significant concessions in the near term.Iran is pushing for guarantees the US doesn't want - or isn't able - to give, while the US expects flexibility from an increasingly isolated adversary.We cannot completely dismiss the assumption that Trump may be using diplomacy to set the stage for a military confrontation. His administration's past actions - exiting the 2015 deal, ordering the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, expanding sanctions, and reinforcing US military positions in the region - have consistently undercut chances for dialogue.One scenario involvesThe other envisionsIn either case, precision airstrikes involving advanced munitions are expected.Iran's air defense systems are unlikely to repel such an assault - especially if the US deploys B-2 stealth bombers or GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs. A full-scale strike could seriously damage both above-ground and underground facilities.Historically, Iran has relied on asymmetric retaliation, targeting adversaries through non-conventional means. But its ability to respond this way has eroded. Hezbollah has sustained major losses amid stepped-up Israeli military campaigns, and Syria - once a linchpin of Iran's strategy under Bashar al-Assad - has effectively fallen under the influence of Tehran's rivals.Given this shift, Iran would likely rely primarily on its own resources in any counter-strike. While more isolated than before, it still wields a diverse array of tools: ballistic missiles, attack drones, cyber capabilities, and regional proxy operations.In one case, it launched roughly 200 missiles, some of which bypassed Israeli air defenses and hit. These actions signaled Iran's intent and capacity to respond forcefully. While Israel maintains one of the world's most advanced air defense systems, such attacks could still carry serious political and strategic consequences.The US maintains a sprawling military footprint across the Middle East - includingThese facilities have already been hit by Iran-backed groups. In January, a drone launched from Iraqi territory breached US defenses in Jordan, killing three service members. Iran also retaliated for Soleimani's killing in 2020 by launching direct missile strikes on two American bases in Iraq, resulting in dozens of concussions among personnel.Compared to Israeli targets, US bases are generally closer to Iran and its regional proxies - and less well-protected - making them attractive targets for both conventional and asymmetric retaliation. Still, striking US forces carries far greater risks, potentially triggering an overwhelming American response.In line with its asymmetric playbook,Gulf nations such as- key logistical and military allies of the US - could find themselves in the crosshairs.However, attacking these countries directly would carry high stakes, particularly in light of Iran's recent diplomatic thaw with Riyadh in early 2023. Should Iran pursue this path, it's more likely to focus its retaliation on US assets rather than Arab infrastructure.Another element in Tehran's deterrence playbook is- a critical choke point for global oil and LNG shipments. Around 20% of the world's oil exports and more than 30% of all liquefied natural gas passes through this narrow corridor.Still, such a move could backfire. Iran's economy depends heavily on oil and gas exports, and disrupting that flow would cut into its own revenues. A closure would also risk damaging relations with key economic partners - especially China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil. Unlike the US,***At this point, all eyes are on whether the talks can gain even modest traction.In a region where the stakes are as high as the distrust is deep, even small steps toward diplomacy might be a best-case scenario - for now.