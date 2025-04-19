© Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG

"UK troops were secretly sent to fit Ukraine's aircraft with the missiles and teach troops how to use them. It would not be the first time British troops had been deployed on the ground. The UK had been delivering thousands of NLAW anti-tank missiles to Kiev and sending instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in their use since 2015.



"While British troops were pulled out of Ukraine shortly before the escalation in February 2022, the deteriorating battlefield situation and the urgent need for technical expertise saw small teams of UK personnel redeployed quietly alongside fresh supplies of missiles."

"The Americans went to Ukraine only on rare occasions because of concerns that they would be seen to be too involved in the war, unlike Britain's military chiefs, who were given the freedom to go whenever necessary. Sometimes their visits were so sensitive they went in civilian clothing."

Kiev allegedly refers toaccording to the exposé.Britain's military leadership has played a far more extensive and covert role in the Ukraine conflict than previously known, not only designing battle plans and supplying intelligence, but alsoaccording to a report by The Times.While London's political and military backing for Kiev has been public since the 2014 Western-backed coup, the extent of its involvement after the escalation in February 2022 "remained largely hidden... until now," the British newspaper wrote on Friday, citing unnamed Ukrainian and British military officers.The Times claimed that British troops were sent into Ukraine in small numbers on several occasions throughout 2022 and 2023, operating discreetly to avoid provoking Russia. In particular,in helping Ukraine prepare its much-touted- and in mediating between Kiev and Washington when the operation failed to meet US expectations.The newspaper claimed that "behind the scenes," the Ukrainians referred toFormer UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was even reportedly nicknamedby military officials.The Times wrote:Moscow perceives the Ukraine conflict as a Western-led proxy war against Russia, in which Ukrainians serve as "cannon fodder." It considers foreigners fighting for Kiev as "mercenaries" acting on behalf of Western governments.The presence of current and former NATO troops has also been tacitly admitted, but never openly confirmed, by Western officials. For example, last year,revealed the involvement of British and French forces in preparing Ukrainian missile launches, as he explained why Berlin would not supply similar weapons to Kiev.Earlier this month, a New York Times investigation found thatwhich were described as indispensable to Kiev's fight against Russia.