The moment the object smashed through the roof was captured on surveillence footage.
They've seen all kinds of wrecks, but this one may be out of this world.

A New Jersey auto body shop owner was left stunned after a mysterious object fell from the sky and crashed through the ceiling with a large and fiery bang.

Surveillance videos from inside S&L Automotive and surrounding homes in Magnolia reveal the moment an object hits the roof of the car shop at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with a fireball bursting through the ceiling and exploding inside, ABC 6 reported.

"You eventually see a giant fireball come through the ceiling, and everything comes flying down. The roof with it," said shop owner Sebastian Leonardo.


A New Jersey auto body shop owner was left stunned after a mystery object crashed through the roof of his business.
The impact caused a "sizeable dent" against a steel gage box in the shop, Leonardo said, with debris sent flying everywhere.

Leonardo and his employees confirmed that something had pierced clean through their roof and landed inside the auto shop, with several doorbell cameras also capturing a brief flash of light that erupted when the object hit the roof.

"It was really, really loud. The sky, the big bright light, and the big bang, it was big," neighbor Denise Korejko told the local outlet.

The incident, however, was not enough to halt the work at the shop, with Leonardo pushing the clean up to the weekend as they investigate what exactly crashed that night.

"This is really a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I imagine," Leonardo said.

The crash is only the latest in a series of unexplained flying activity over the Garden State in recent months, with residents still scratching their heads over the flurry of sightings.

The sightings led a buzz over UFO, UAP, and foreign espionage speculations, with the federal government either shrugging off the activity or admitting that little to nothing is known about the mysterious drones.