They've seen all kinds of wrecks, but this one may be out of this world.A New Jersey auto body shop owner was left stunned after a mysterious object fell from the sky andSurveillance videos from inside S&L Automotive and surrounding homes in Magnolia reveal the moment an object hits the roof of the car shop at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with a fireball bursting through the ceiling and exploding inside, ABC 6 reported. "You eventually see a giant fireball come through the ceiling, and everything comes flying down. The roof with it," said shop owner Sebastian Leonardo.Leonardo and his employees confirmed that something had pierced clean through their roof and landed inside the auto shop, with several doorbell cameras also capturing a brief flash of light that erupted when the object hit the roof.The incident, however, was not enough to halt the work at the shop, with Leonardo pushing the clean up to the weekend as they investigate what exactly crashed that night."This is really a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I imagine," Leonardo said.The crash is only the latest in a series of unexplained flying activity over the Garden State in recent months, with residents still scratching their heads over the flurry of sightings.The sightings led a buzz over UFO, UAP, and foreign espionage speculations, with the federal government either shrugging off the activity or admitting that little to nothing is known about the mysterious drones.