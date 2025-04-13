Jerry Dunleavy

Jerry Dunleavy is the Chief Investigative Correspondent for Just the News. He is the author of KABUL: The Untold Story of Biden's Fiasco. His reporting primarily focuses on law and legal affairs, litigation, and security, often delving into topics such as the Biden administration, Hunter Biden, and various legal cases. He has been featured in prominent outlets including Yahoo News, The Washington Examiner, and The Federalist.