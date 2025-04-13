© Mert Gokhan Koc/dia image/Getty Images

"The security issues after the Second World War in our common region were defined in terms of Euro-Atlantic logic. NATO and the EU were essentially European. The EU recently signed an agreement with NATO. The EU is now part of Euro-Atlantic policy - there is no doubt about that - including making its territory available for the alliance's plans to move to the East, to the South, I don't know where else."

"I believe all these Euro-Atlantic structures have failed. They have failed to strengthen security and stability. The Euro-Atlantic structures have ultimately succeeded in precisely the opposite, stoking international tensions and 'remilitarizing' Europe. All the efforts of this Euro-Atlantic community are focused on preparing for a new war. Germany, together with France and Great Britain, is leading this process."

The militarization effort is being driven by Germany, France and the UK, Russia's top diplomat has said.The top diplomat delivered the remarks on Saturday during a Q&A session at theLavrov criticized what he described asincluding the EU and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), stating that the groups have ultimately failed to deliver on their proclaimed goals.Lavrov said:Lavrov was apparently referring to the Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation inked in early 2023.Lavrov's remarks come after a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing," a group of Kiev's backers predominantly consisting of NATO and EU nations, was held earlier this week. The defense chiefs from the member states discussed the potential deployment of a "peacekeeping" force to Ukraine, with the idea spearheaded by the UK and France.with EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas admitting that "different member states have different opinions and the discussions are still ongoing."While UK Secretary of Defense John Healey insisted that the groups were "well developed," many of his counterparts publicly questioned the idea, raising concerns about the goals, mission and mandate of the potential deployment.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against deploying troops to Ukraine under any pretext, specifically objecting to forces from any NATO countries ending up in the country.Last month, former Russian President and deputy head of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that