© Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

Calin Georgescu has claimed his opposition to the supposed plans led to his candidacy being invalidated by the "globalist mafia".a former Romanian presidential candidate whose bid was controversially invalidated earlier this year,In an interview with, he said his staunch pro-peace stance was among the main reasons why he was barred from running for president.of November's presidential election, receiving 23% of the vote. However, the country'sin his campaign. Later, Georgescu was stripped of his right to run for office.Appearing on Carlson's podcast on Thursday, the former Romanian presidential candidate alleged thatThe politician cited the fact that"In this situation of course Romania is the asset for [the] European Union, for [French President Emmanuel] Macron in order to launch the war," Georgescu insisted.and arehe alleged, adding thatAccording to Georgescu, "all my campaign was just concentrate[d] on peace[.] When I said... the word 'peace', they immediately alerted... because they need war."The right-wing politician went on to say that the "majority of Romanian people... have this position against any intervention and any participation [in] war."[the right to run for president]he former candidate alleged, further claiming that the people behind the invalidation of his candidacy were the same people who attempted to derail Donald Trump's presidential campaign in the US, using similar smear tactics.Appearing on 'The Shawn Ryan Show' in January, Georgescu similarly suggested that NATO military infrastructure in Romania could be used to launch a major offensive against Russia.a NATO member since 2004,Moscow has described the base as "anti-Russian" and warned thatfor retaliatory strikes in a military conflict.