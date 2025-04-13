Heavy snowfall in the Troodos mountains has led to restricted access on key roads in the region, with only four-wheel drive vehicles or those equipped with snow chains permitted to pass, the police said.The affected routes include Karvounas - Troodos, Prodromos - Troodos, and Platres - Troodos roads.Authorities urged drivers to exercise extreme caution, maintain low speeds, and keep safe distances from other vehicles. Travelers heading to mountainous or semi-mountainous areas are advised to check police updates on road conditions before starting their journeys to avoid delays or hazardous situations.