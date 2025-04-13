"We made last call, and suddenly Old Man Winter decided to stop sipping pina coladas on the beach and get to the mountain!," read Saturday morning's giddy snow report from Belleayre Mountain at Ulster County's elevated northwest corner. "It wouldn't be a Belleayre Closing Weekend without some fresh snow, and a twelve-inch dumping of fresh 'Catskill Concrete' is already sitting at the top of the mountain with flakes still floating down.It got packed down at various times through the night by our gang o' groomers on 27 trails, with two lifts getting prepared to get you on top of it!"Season passes at the state-owned facility for the 2025-2026 ski season are now available. They increase in cost at the end of April.