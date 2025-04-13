A crashed tractor-trailer truck in Auburn, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Many Massachusetts residents woke up to a fresh coat of snow Saturday morning, with some communities preparing to clear away up to 9 inches.

In Lancaster, 7NEWS measured 5 inches of heavy snow had already fallen around 9 a.m. and dangerous driving conditions as road crews worked to clear Route 2 for motorists.

Other communities in northern Worcester County had tallied 9 inches of snow before the storm moved out.