Even though it's almost halfway through April, the month most people associate with spring, heavy snow fell in the Turkish capital this morning.Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu posted a video from Ankara with the caption: "It's snowing in Ankara in the middle of April."It is known that meteorologists warned of heavy rain and strong winds, reports Telegraph.Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin announced yesterday that all educational institutions in the Turkish capital will be closed due to expected bad weather.According to his post on social media, forecasts indicated that snow would begin falling in the early hours of the morning and continue until noon, with possibleWinds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour were also forecast."In order to protect our children from unfavorable conditions, it has been decided to suspend classes in all public and private educational institutions, as well as in all educational centers under the jurisdiction of our governor," Sahin said.