The New England ski season may be winding down, but that doesn't mean spring showers—and spring powder turns—are out of the question. Several ski areas in the region have seen a significant refresh this week."If you took your snow tires off, audibly wished for 75 degrees and sunny, put away your snow blower for the year, or went looking for bathing suits at TJ Maxx—to that, Ullr calmly said 'hold my beer,'" Jay Peak Resort, Vermont, wrote in its morning snow report.For Jay, it's been a memorable season. With 457 inches of snowfall this winter, totals at the resort have reached more than 100 inches above average. For a time, the Vermont mountain was outpacing Western destinations like Alta Ski Area, Utah, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming, in total season snowfall.Yesterday, Jay shared footage of new snow piling onto a truck on its Instagram page, documenting the effects of what it called "winter sprinter."A similar story is unfolding atThe message is clear—as long as the lifts are still turning, keep the powder boards on hand. You never know when snow might arrive during April, which is every skier's favorite meteorologically confused month. Late-season powder days, thanks to the usually thinner crowds, tend to scratch a unique itch. When else are you going to snag fresh tracks without battling a hundred other skiers?Here's how a small selection of major New England ski areas fared amidst the storm over the past two days (unless otherwise noted) based on their reported snow totals.Sugarloaf, Maine: 15 inchesStowe, Vermont: 14 inchesJay Peak, Vermont: 12 inchesSugarbush, Vermont: 11 inchesCannon Mountain, New Hampshire: 11 inches (last 24 hours)Smugglers' Notch, Vermont: 9 inches (storm total)Killington Resort, Vermont: 8 inchesLoon Mountain, New Hampshire: 7 inches (last 24 hours)Sunday River, Maine: 5 inches (last 24 hours)