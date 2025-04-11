Iran has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations Security Council over US President Donald Trump's threats of military action, branding his remarks "reckless and belligerent."
Trump recently threatened Iran with bombing strikes "the likes of which it has never seen" if it does not accept a nuclear deal. The Iranian leadership condemned the statement and vowed retaliation if attacked.
In a letter to the Security Council on Monday, Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused the US of committing an "egregious violation of international law."
"Tehran strongly warns against any military adventurism and will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression or attack by the United States or its proxy, the Israeli regime, against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national interests."The document also urged the international body to "fulfil its responsibility under the UN Charter to maintain international peace and security" and to "unequivocally condemn" the US threats.
The escalating rhetoric follows years of tension over Tehran's nuclear program. During his first presidential term, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an international agreement to scale down the Iranian nuclear program in return for the easing of international sanctions. Following the US withdrawal and resumed sanctions, Iran reportedly reduced its compliance with the agreement.
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said in December that Iran was ramping up its enrichment of uranium to 60% purity and expressed concern. The material needs to be around 90% enriched to be considered weapons-grade.
Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful and legal under "international frameworks."
In early March, Trump said he sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suggesting that talks on the deal be resumed and specifying that he was giving Iran two months to comply.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by calling on Washington to first rebuild trust with Tehran. During a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian refused direct talks but said "the path of indirect negotiations is open."
Reader Comments
...and Roger Stone called. He said he wants his suit back.
If Russia was ever going to intervene on the behalf of Iran, now would be the time. Waiting for for the bombs to drop will be too late, because I have a feeling that once this pops off, it's going to go very fast.
I still say we should offer Netanyahu, bound and gagged, in the trunk of a long black Cadillac to Iran; a gift to Ali Khamenei, as a gesture of good will, supposing we had any.
Netanyahu is an international criminal wanted for extremely egregious war crimes. It's not like we'd be doing something unethical or illegal. On the contrary, I think it's the right thing to do for everybody involved, including Israel.
I don't know what he was like to live with though, and I tend to prefer to refer to natives about how their own government actually is...The UK however, is broadcasting some real wicked shit pretty loud and clear and I do feel comfortable saying, "Let my people go, you posh regal twats." They clearly aren't very nice to their audience. I could be wrong, but it looks pretty bad to me. Glad I don't live there. I would need to be shot.
I don't know what we pay our politicians for, but it seems like to me it wouldn't be that hard to get along with Iran, and Russia. And, if we could get along with Iran and make them happy, it would give us a solid partner to deal with the rest of the problems in the middle east and Africa in general. They'd make a better partner in this regard than Israel, by leaps and bounds, IMO...plus, Iran is gorgeous. Please, don't blow that up. This could totally go a different way.
But, we are dick-heads over here. Have been for a very long time. Since the beginning, looks like. There's some guy here that likes to bitch about how Americans don't know their own history...Man, I can barely read it, personally. It's awful. I'd like to forget at least half of it. There's not a lot in there worth keeping, IMO. It's not that there aren't some shiny spots, but wow. It's bad.
Ancient empires rose and fell by the sword. Iran was one. So was what is left of Turkey; the Ottoman empire which finally collapsed after the first world war. Not so long ago. Which means we are still playing the great game that began thousands of years ago. Bad habits are hard to break
Apparently the average lifespan of an empire is 250 years [Link] , and the U.S. is celebrating its 249th birthday this year. Subduing what is left of the Iranian empire, by enlisting the help of what is left of the American empire is a brilliant play and will give the new, Zionist empire free reign to create a Greater Israel. All, by the sword.
The Trumpster should get real. The Iranian admin isn't going to bow down to the USadmin. Those days are long gone. The actions of previous USadmins and their continued support for an apartheid genocidal regime which is ripping up the region have seen to that.
Well said.
Hasn't the Trumpster said previously that he will shoot for the moon in negotiations? Perhaps the Iranian admin need to, and have, considered that? When one lacks resources, one needs more bluff?
Asking for a friend.
Or, Iran can kiss the ring (surrender without a war), and I doubt they'll do that, but IDK. It's like the US needs to see them do a humiliation ritual in exchange for a very flimsy promise of peace...but I don't think anything like that is enough to satisfy Netanyahu. I think no matter what there will be war...or Netanyahu hanged for war crimes. I think the latter would be great, and would serve the best interests of the entire world, including Israel...but that ain't gonna happen, is it?
If Grossi and his IAEA were honest, they would be more worried about the Uke's bombing of their own nuclear power plants now under Russian control, or building a 'dirty bomb' out of the waste piles from the plants they still have access to.
Bombing Iran has nothing to do with their enrichment program and everything to do with reducing its influence in the area so that the Zionists can have more control. It's one Theocracy against another; a religious war where the Americans have been hired as mercenaries.
Americans should be ashamed that their nation is part of this, but after watching and reading the MAGA/ZIONIST propaganda filling both alternate and legacy media today I can see how effective it has become. According to the Americans, there is no difference between a supporter of Palestine and a supporter of Iran; both are deemed 'anti-semitic' and tagged for export.
I didn't know Americans were 'semitic'...