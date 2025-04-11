© RT

"A lot of money was poured into civil society organizations of political nature which were waging a war against Russia. Such organizations should simply be removed."

The organization had a huge influence on the relationship between Prague and Moscow, Stanislav Novotny has told RT.In an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Novotny said Washington's primary channel for funding political projects abroad had played a major role in shaping Czech-Russian relations.According to the former police chief, who is now a lawyer and journalist,Novotny remarked:He accused the Czech government of spending taxpayers' money on stoking anti-Russian sentiment by contributing financially to the organizations.US President Donald Trump launched the process of dismantling USAID shortly after returning to office in January, citing high costs and limited benefits associated with its programs. He also started negotiations with Russia aimed at improving ties and resolving the Ukraine conflict.While commenting on the developments around USAID in early February, Novotny described the agency as "the monster that has taken over the world," alleging it "orchestrated wars, organized mass migration, broke up national cohesion and destroyed indigenous cultures."The Czech Republic was formed in 1993 after the Velvet Revolution of 1989 and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Prior to those events it was part of communist Czechoslovakia, a key member of the Soviet Union-led Eastern Bloc.particularly in response to the events in Ukraine, becoming one of Kiev's staunchest supporters and labeling Russia a "terrorist state."Hundreds of Soviet-era monuments have been removed or modified in the EU state since the 1990s, with a renewed wave of demolitions after the 2014 armed coup in Kiev, Crimea's decision to join Russia, and the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.The campaign to demolish the monuments was "among the policies that were aimed at provoking fear and hatred towards the Russians," Novotny argued.Novotny, who founded the Independent Media Association in the Czech Republic, said he came to Moscow to give the RT interview because "talking to Russian journalists is practically prohibited." RT and other Russian media have been banned in the EU since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.