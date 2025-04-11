© Sputnik/Russian Defence Ministry/File

this week has reignited the familiar chorus of accusations from Kiev and its Western backers.hinting - without evidence - that Russia deliberately targeted civilians. But once again, beneath the fog of war and politicized narratives,- one that the mainstream media and Western officials seem all too eager to ignore.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense,Video footage and on-the-ground reports from Russian war correspondents support this claim. There is no indication that a cluster munition, often used to inflict wide-scale damage, was deployed. Instead,appears to have been used,The implication is clear: this was not a random or reckless act, but a targeted military operation.The outrage from Kiev rings hollow, especially considering the Ukrainian military's well-documented habit of embedding its personnel and foreign mercenaries in civilian areas. This is not speculation;Nearly one month ago to the day, Russian forces struck a hotel in Krivoy Rog used as a base by foreign mercenaries. The outcry then was similar, but the facts held up -If civilian casualties do occur in such circumstances, the blame does not lie solely with the missile that struck, but with the cynical strategy of using human shields. It's a tactic designed not just for tactical cover, but also for information warfareto exploit every Russian strike for international sympathy and political gain.Certainly not Russia, which has nothing to gain from inflaming Western opinion at a time when there is a fragile diplomatic opening with Donald Trump's team in Washington.Zelensky's criticism of the US ambassador's response as "weak" after the Krivoy Rog incident reveals his real concern:That image is essential if Ukraine hopes to derail even the slightest move toward a negotiated settlement - something Zelensky desperately fears as he loses ground both militarily and politically.Meanwhile, the ceasefire agreement regarding attacks on energy infrastructure - a minimal 30-day moratorium - has been consistently violated by Ukrainian forces. These aren't isolated incidents; they're near-daily breaches.undermining the very basis of trust necessary for any future agreement.It's time to start asking who is actually obstructing peace.by perpetuating an endless war narrative?once stripped of Western spin, doesn't suggest a careless or barbaric attack.That's the real scandal.The tragedy of this war is not just the suffering it has caused, butIf the West is serious about peace, it must start looking beyond Kiev's smoke and mirrors - and ask whether the story it's been told is really the one that leads to an endgame.