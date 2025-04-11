The strike on Krivoy Rog
© Sputnik/Russian Defence Ministry/FileIskander-M missile combat launch
this week has reignited the familiar chorus of accusations from Kiev and its Western backers. Ukraine claims dozens of residential buildings were damaged,
hinting - without evidence
- that Russia deliberately targeted civilians. But once again, beneath the fog of war and politicized narratives, a more complex and revealing truth emerges
- one that the mainstream media and Western officials seem all too eager to ignore.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the strike hit "a meeting place of commanders of military units and Western instructors in one of the restaurants" in Krivoy Rog.
Video footage and on-the-ground reports from Russian war correspondents support this claim.
There is no indication that a cluster munition, often used to inflict wide-scale damage, was deployed. Instead, a single high-explosive missile
appears to have been used, striking with precision and targeting a specific structure.
The implication is clear: this was not a random or reckless act, but a targeted military operation.
The outrage from Kiev rings hollow, especially considering the Ukrainian military's well-documented habit of embedding its personnel and foreign mercenaries in civilian areas. This is not speculation; it's a pattern.
Nearly one month ago to the day, Russian forces struck a hotel in Krivoy Rog used as a base by foreign mercenaries. The outcry then was similar, but the facts held up - military targets were embedded within what Kiev called "civilian infrastructure."
If civilian casualties do occur in such circumstances, the blame does not lie solely with the missile that struck, but with the cynical strategy of using human shields. It's a tactic designed not just for tactical cover, but also for information warfare - to exploit every Russian strike for international sympathy and political gain.Let's ask a hard question: Who benefits if civilians are killed?
Certainly not Russia, which has nothing to gain from inflaming Western opinion at a time when there is a fragile diplomatic opening with Donald Trump's team in Washington. But Kiev? It gains everything.
Zelensky's criticism of the US ambassador's response as "weak"
after the Krivoy Rog incident reveals his real concern: Washington isn't reacting strongly enough to maintain the image of Moscow as an intransigent aggressor.
That image is essential
if Ukraine hopes to derail even the slightest move toward a negotiated settlement - something Zelensky desperately fears as he loses ground both militarily and politically.
Meanwhile, the ceasefire agreement regarding attacks on energy infrastructure - a minimal 30-day moratorium - has been consistently violated by Ukrainian forces.
These aren't isolated incidents; they're near-daily breaches. Russia has held its fire on critical infrastructure to create space for diplomacy. Kiev has done the opposite,
undermining the very basis of trust necessary for any future agreement.
It's time to start asking who is actually obstructing peace. Who stands to gain
by perpetuating an endless war narrative? The Krivoy Rog strike,
once stripped of Western spin, doesn't suggest a careless or barbaric attack. It points to a targeted operation against a legitimate military threat - one deliberately placed in a civilian zone by Ukrainian command.
That's the real scandal.
The tragedy of this war is not just the suffering it has caused, but the way truth itself has been weaponized.
If the West is serious about peace, it must start looking beyond Kiev's smoke and mirrors - and ask whether the story it's been told is really the one that leads to an endgame.
Reader Comments
It is a strategy.
Think of the Hamas "surprise" attack on Israel on October 7. Many Israeli concert goers were murdered. Wow, this is the Israeli 9/11 (sarcasm).
Brave AI: " The Hannibal Directive is a highly classified military order used by the Israeli army, created in 1986 to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers by enemy forces, even at the risk of harming the soldiers themselves. It was employed during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, to prevent soldiers from being taken captive, leading to significant civilian casualties and international criticism ."