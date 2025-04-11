OF THE
TIMES
Our science is but a drop, our ignorance a sea. Whatever else be certain, this at least is certain: that the world of our present natural knowledge is enveloped in a larger world of some sort, of whose residual properties we at present can frame no positive idea.
Setting the scene: I live in a very small rural town in NH, and I'm reclusive and old. I read about many things that I never see or hear of in...
"All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down." What does Elon represent? To me it is the AI datacenters, a chip in your...
A brown peanut brain with a waggly tongue, a good roasting would sort things out.
Do not forget late night "comedians" who say they are against violence but the perpetrators are doing a good job. A sixty year old woman was...
It is a planned stuff, and it's global In Paris, they are expelling an 81yo dude who was living in a houseboat on the Seine river. He's been there...
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Some icons on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, mugenb16, Map Icons Collection, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, wbeiruti, WebIconset
Powered by PikaJS 🐁 and In·Site
Original content © 2002-2025 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Reader Comments
But to the point, it will be shocking for Americans to realize what large percentage of their purchases are made in China. And which is not the fault of the Chinese.
I think it was on Larry Johnson's site were I recently read that even the defense industry outsourced the manufacture of certain critical components to China. I don't think stupidity and ignorance are proper explanations for that ...
I bet that part doesn't change either. Only goods and services the vulgar and poor depend on will likely be effected, and as I've seen so far, only the peasants will get thrown on the fires of the "justice" system, or government reform.
They burnt me on that fire a long time ago, and everybody laughed, so IDGAF about the average American anymore. I don't hate them all, but I'd miss none of them.
I'm not going to count myself among them either, because I was raised by the other ones, and am probably just as toxic due to...wrath, I suppose. I'm too angry to be very nice anymore, or have good intentions for my "fellow man." I have no fellowship with mankind, no part nor parcel with them at all. I'm not even a "citizen" of my own country. My agency has been completely removed.
The most humanity can ever expect from me now is polite silence, which I can't even seem to manage anymore either.
Yup....I'm in a mood today. Sorry.
A 'Carney' is what we call people who travel with small carnivals around rural Canada - Canadian gypsies. I drank with a room full of them in a Devon, Alberta hotel many years ago and woke up outside, on the lawn, without my wallet.
So I'm thinking the name for our current Liberal Leader is appropriate.