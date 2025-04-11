© House of CommonsAbtisam Mohamed (left) and Yuan Yang have now left the country
A furious political row has broken out after two Labour MPs were denied entry to Israel and deported after being accused of planning to "spread anti-Israel hatred".Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected because they were suspected of plans to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred"
, according to a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.
Ms Yang, who represents Earley and Woodley, and Ms Mohamed, the MP for Sheffield Central, both flew to the country from Luton on Saturday - and later said they were "astounded" by their treatment.
The Israeli immigration ministry said the MPs were accompanied by two assistants on the trip and during questioning, they claimed they were visiting Israel "as part of an official parliamentary delegation".
But Israeli officials said immigration officers found "no evidence to support the claim... they were travelling as part of an official delegation". "No politicians or government officials were aware they were coming," they added.
The Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU) contradicted Israeli officials, saying the women were part of a "parliamentary delegation" on a trip organised by them and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).
Speaking to Wilfred Frost
on Sky News Breakfast, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the deportation was "absolutely unacceptable and counterproductive".
She said the planned trip was a "very reasonable thing for a respected politician such as Yuan and Abtisam to be doing" and that she was "very, very sorry to see the way that they were treated".
Ms Alexander also criticised Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips
that she respected Israel's decision to deny them entry.
"It was disgraceful, really, what Kemi Badenoch was saying as well yesterday," the transport secretary said.
"And I think there were some issues, which should transcend party politics, and I think this is one of them."
Ms Badenoch also said she was "very concerned" about the "rhetoric" on the Middle East from Labour MPs and six independents, and claimed there is "a lot of repeating of misinformation, repeating of conspiracy theories" during Prime Minister's Questions.
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticised Ms Badenoch's comments, writing in a post on X: "It's disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs
. Do you say the same about Tory MPs banned from China?"
Ms Badenoch retorted, saying: "Unlike China, Israel is our ally and a democracy. A good Foreign Sec would be able to make that distinction."
One of Ms Badenoch's ministers Richard Fuller appeared to contradict her, however, telling Times Radio: "Any member of parliament who goes on an official trip should be, I would think, welcomed in any country."
Chair of the foreign affairs select committee Emily Thornberry MP described Israel's treatment of the two women as an "insult to our country and to parliament".
In a joint statement, Ms Yang and Ms Mohamed said they were "astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities".
"It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness, first-hand, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory," they said.
"We are two, out of scores of MPs, who have spoken out in parliament in recent months on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the importance of complying with international humanitarian law. parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons, without fear of being targeted."
They said they had travelled to "visit humanitarian aid projects and communities in the West Bank" with "UK charity partners who have over a decade of experience in taking parliamentary delegations".
Israel's UK embassy said the MPs were denied entry because they had "accused Israel of false claims, were actively involved in promoting sanctions against Israeli ministers, and supported campaigns aimed at boycotting the state of Israel".
It said the women "chose not to exercise their right under Israeli law to petition the court to reconsider the decision".
As a result, they were "offered hotel accommodation, which they declined" and their return flight was covered by the Israeli state.
"The visit was intended to provoke anti-Israel activities at a time when Israel is at war and under attack on seven fronts. Its purpose was to harm Israel and Israeli citizens and spread falsehoods about them," the statement added.
"The state of Israel has both the authority and the duty to prevent the entry of individuals whose presence in the country is intended to cause harm to its citizens - just as such authority exists in the United Kingdom."
Earlier in a statement to Sky News, Mr Lammy said it was "unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities".
"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.
"The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza."Labour Friends of Israel said it was "wrong and counterproductive for Israel to refuse entry to British members of parliament".
"Over the years we've taken hundreds of MPs to Israel and Palestine; it's vital parliamentarians are able to visit and understand the situation on the ground," it said.
