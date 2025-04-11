Netanyahu
© Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu/Getty ImagesIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during visit to Hungary • April 4, 2025
No EU country would enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has claimed.

During last week's visit from the Israeli prime minister, Hungary announced its intention to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the treaty that grants authority to the ICC. The court, which depends on national jurisdictions to execute arrests, accuses Netanyahu of war crimes in the Gaza conflict.

De Wever, leader of the nationalist New Flemish Alliance and head of a five-party coalition, expressed understanding for Budapest's defiance during an appearance on VRT's Terzake program last week, admitting, "We would do that too, to be completely honest."

"There is also realpolitik. I don't believe there is any European country willing to arrest Netanyahu if he were on its soil," he added.

The ICC has criticized Budapest, with spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah stating that "Hungary remains under a duty to cooperate" with the judicial body.

Members of Belgium's ruling coalition distanced themselves from De Wever's comments, asserting that he had not consulted with them. Meanwhile, opposition parties criticized the prime minister for stepping onto a "dangerous slippery slope," in making a call that they believe should be reserved for the judiciary and siding with "dubious European leaders who shamelessly disregard international law."

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and now-former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for allegedly committing grave atrocities, including using starvation as a method of warfare, in response to a deadly 2023 raid by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Earlier this year, Warsaw offered Netanyahu safety guarantees should he attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp by the Red Army. The Israeli prime minister declined to make the trip.

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted last week that he "cannot imagine" arresting Netanyahu should the latter visit his country. The French government has argued that the Israeli prime minister should have diplomatic immunity under the Rome Statute, an opinion that the ICC disputes.