© Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu/Getty Images

No EU country would enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu,has claimed.During last week's visit from the Israeli prime minister,The court, which depends on national jurisdictions to execute arrests, accuses Netanyahu of war crimes in the Gaza conflict.De Wever, leader of the nationalist New Flemish Alliance and head of a five-party coalition, expressed understanding for Budapest's defiance during an appearance on VRT's Terzake program last week, admitting,"There is also realpolitik. I don't believe there is any European country willing to arrest Netanyahu if he were on its soil," he added.with spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah stating thatMembers of Belgium's ruling coalition distanced themselves from De Wever's comments, asserting that he had not consulted with them. Meanwhile, opposition parties criticized the prime minister for stepping onto aand siding with "dubious European leaders who shamelessly disregard international law."Last November, thefor allegedly committing grave atrocities, including using starvation as a method of warfare, in response to a deadly 2023 raid by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.Earlier this year, Warsaw offered Netanyahu safety guarantees should he attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp by the Red Army. The Israeli prime minister declined to make the trip.Outgoingnoted last week thatshould the latter visit his country. The French government has argued that the