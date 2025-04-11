"He was an ordinary person thrown into a fraught time," took on a role and got "stuck" in it, the secretary said, adding that some of Zelensky's "advisors are not perfect," and that "he's not getting the best advice."

"He got to the Oval Office and blew up what should have been the easiest thing to do in the world."

Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky sank what should have been an easy deal when he had a public altercation with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson published on Friday.In April 2019, the former actor and comedian Zelensky ran for president of Ukraine. Promising to end the conflict in Donbass, he defeated incumbent Pyotr Poroshenko. Zelensky's presidential term expired last May. In his last acting role prior to running for the nation's highest office, he portrayed Ukraine's head of state in the comedy series 'Servant of the People'.When asked what drove Zelensky to take such a "high-handed tone" with Trump during their public spat in February,The Ukrainian leader's dispute with the American president led to the signing of a US-Ukraine minerals deal being called off, Bessent confirmed.Trump later accused Zelensky of trying to force a long-term aid commitment from Washington in order to keep fighting. Subsequently, after a short temporary freeze on US military aid and intelligence sharing, the Ukrainian agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.Following US-brokered talks in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Ukraine separately agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days.According to Moscow, Ukraine has flagrantly and repeatedly violated the partial ceasefire since.Kiev is ramping up attacks on energy-related sites, despite Zelensky's promises to the US, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed in a press statement on Saturday.