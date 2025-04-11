© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The dollar's dominance is indispensable; de-dollarization undermines this strategy.

I am not a supporter of Donald Trump, but I can recognize the potential of tariffs as a strategic counter to globalism and the multipolar world led by BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.Tariffs are taxes levied on goods imported into the United States, paid by American importers rather than foreign governments. For example, if a company imports Chinese steel subject to a tariff, it incurs an additional cost at US Customs, often passed on to consumers through higher prices.- targeting steel, aluminum, and numerous Chinese goods -which has reduced some nations to mere transit points for multinational corporations.where imports vastly outstrip exports.Historically, the US relied exclusively on tariffs to finance its government, a practice dominant in the 18th and 19th centuries when income taxes were nonexistent. Before the 16th Amendment in 1913, tariffs funded federal operations - roads, defense, and administration -a system Trump's tariff-heavy approach partially revives to support economic objectives.Many, however, conflate tariffs with sanctions, assuming a punitive intent. Under Trump,advancing his America First agenda by- where international cooperation and institutions prevailed -that asserts dominance through economic might,. Nations such as Canada, Mexico, and China depend heavily on American consumers - far more than the US relies on their markets. When Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel, Canada faced immediate pressure to adapt, as losing US trade was untenable. Mexico acquiesced during trade negotiations under tariff threats, and South Korea would likely face similar constraints.In recent years,echoing their historical role as the sole federal income source in earlier eras, offering funds that could- potentially invested in gold or cryptocurrencies - to strengthen US economic autonomy, counter inflation, or leverage digital advancements.by reducing dependence on states Washington deems adversarial, like Russia and China,such as rare earths or energy. For critics of globalism, tariffs offer a means to reclaim sovereignty, augmented by financial gains.which Trump views as restrictive. Disregarding WTO rules could presage a withdrawal from global trade frameworks, possibly unsettling the European Union, where divergent interests - such as those between Germany and Italy - might intensify divisions.resisting a shift from US-led globalism to a multipolar order with distinct spheres of influence.facilitating low-cost borrowing, effective sanctions, and trade dominance. Tariffs reinforce this by tackling the trade deficit and financing sovereign initiatives, yet BRICS' de-dollarization efforts - promoting alternative currencies - threaten its foundation. Should the dollar's preeminence falter, funding a wealth fund or industrial revival becomes problematic, foreign investment wanes, and US influence diminishes.as higher import costs elevate prices for goods like clothing, electronics, and vehicles, compounding prior price pressures in the US. Supply chains, already complex, suffer further disruption, leading to delays and shortages. Industries reliant on foreign components - such as automakers needing semiconductors - face challenges, while smaller firms struggle to cope.China has targeted US agricultural exports, and Europe has reciprocated. A dearth of STEM professionals - engineers and technologists - impedes swift industrial redevelopment. Certain products, like smartphones or rare-earth-dependent technologies, would be exorbitantly costly to produce domestically due to high labor expenses and limited resources. Reindustrialization requires immense investments in infrastructure, training, and time - new facilities like steel mills demand years to develop.while opposing BRICS' momentum toward a multipolar world of regional powers.potentially deepening EU rifts, such as between France and Poland. Yet, shortages of skilled workers, elevated costs, and extended timelines pose risks. Inflation rises, supply chains falter, and trade disputes escalate -The deficit may lessen, but at the cost of pricier goods and reduced availability.aligning with Trump's economic America First strategy - shifting from globalist cooperation to imperial assertion - rather than punitive sanctions.recalling an era when tariffs alone sustained the government before income taxes existed,Inflation pressures intensify, supply disruptions persist, and businesses - especially smaller ones - suffer, while larger entities adapt slowly. The trade deficit may improve, with nations like Canada and Mexico yielding to US pressure. An exit from the WTO could disrupt global trade norms, and EU divisions might widen, signaling a multipolar shift.Security may strengthen, but economic stability could weaken. For globalism's opponents, this offers control, resources, and defiance.As the multipolar era advances, with spheres of influence emerging, this may represent its final counterstroke.