It is currently snowing in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina.The Kosovo Hydrometeorological Institute has announced that a rapid change is expected in the lower and middle layers of the atmosphere (troposphere) on Sunday, which will bring a significant decrease in temperatures, both in minimum and maximum values.According to the institute, initially there will be rain, while later the precipitation is expected to turn into snow, including many parts of low-lying areas, it reports."Although these precipitations will be temporary. In the highlands, only snowfalls are expected.Farmers and ranchers are advised to take preventive measures to protect production and sensitive crops from the impact of these adverse weather conditions," the announcement states.