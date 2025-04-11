© UnknownVirtual G7 meeting
The upheaval we are witnessing with Trumpism affects the United States, its national relations, and the domestic political life of its allies. It may seem strange that European leaders would criticize the President of the United States for his policies at home, in violation of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of a foreign country. However, while they do not suffer from his reforms at home, they endure the unspeakable consequences they provoke at home. These are only just beginning.The current situation, with the rapprochement between the United States and Russia,
is shaking up the global political landscape. As a result, all intergovernmental institutions are being disrupted.
It appears that some of them were pursuing an unofficial objective, which no one was quick to state publicly, but which has not withstood the test of time. Others were pursuing actions contrary to their official objectives, which was hardly a problem when all their members were in agreement, but now seems unbearable. Ultimately, multilateralism, as it was practiced, was anything but multilateral.
The G7 and NATO are already no long working
Political coordination of the "West" was ensured by the G7,
a series of meetings at all levels, which developed a common narrative. However, during the virtual meeting of heads of state and government on February 24, 2025, US President Donald Trump refused to sign the final communiqué
and threatened his partners with leaving the G7 if they published it without his consent [1
].
For the past month, G7 meetings have been held without
the United States. For example, during the virtual meeting of national security advisers on March 28, in which Ukraine was involved, the US rep, Michael Waltz, did not participate [2
]..It is clear that there is no longer any political coordination of the "West."
Consequently, there is no longer any military coordination either.The French and the British,
initially in competition, then by mutual agreement and consultation, have launched a series of meetings of allied heads of state and government. They seek to ensure the continent's security under the French and British nuclear umbrellas.
But, as it stands, this idea cannot work
because the problem has been poorly framed.
Indeed, for the moment, they interpret events
as a shift of the United States' armies from Europe to the Far East, while President Trump seeks to put an end to the "American Empire," both out of ideology
— he is a Jacksonian [3
] — and out of necessity — he is managing the debt crisis
[4
].In the allied scenario,
it would be enough to increase military spending on both sides to compensate for the US withdrawal. However, if it's the end of "American imperialism," as I maintain, it's not so much the budget of the Atlantic Alliance as its organizational structure that's at issue.
Washington no longer wants to assume command of the whole, but simply to lead the way.
However, while European states and their Canadian, Australian, Korean, and Japanese allies all obeyed the United States, they did not get along with each other. The history of the European continent is an endless series of rivalries, conflicts, and wars, with the sole exception of the Roman Empire.
At that time, populations submitted to Rome to protect themselves from invasion. After its fall, the Vikings and Mongols pillaged the continent. The empires of Charlemagne, Charles V, Napoleon, and Hitler never knew peace. Today, no imminent danger is forcing Europeans to unite. Hence the invention of a supposed Russian threat,
as if the "Red Army" were preparing to parade down the Champs-Élysées.
Two weeks ago, on March 19, the RAND Corporation,
the US military-industrial lobby, suggested creating a "European Deterrence Council"
with France, the United Kingdom, and other key European states such as Germany and Poland [5
]. Of course, strategic nuclear weapons cannot be a means of deterrence in the absence of robust conventional armies. Yet none of the Europeans have any;
the current French and British armies are not intended to defend their territories, but to deploy in neo-colonial operations, primarily in Africa.NATO's enormous resources are compromised.
All it takes is for the United States to stop sharing its own resources for nothing to work. Their battlefield intelligence is essential to the operation of the weapons they have purchased.
Moreover, if they do not want to be involved in a conflict, they will have to block the use of the heavy weapons they have sold,
from armored vehicles to aircraft. What was designed to contain the adventures of some allies is now stifling them all.
Moreover, the same problem will arise with the heavy weapons sold by France and the United Kingdom, which have also been equipped with inhibitors. Paris and London will also have to block them when, after the defeat in Ukraine, Poland attempts to reclaim Eastern Galicia
and Hungary recovers Transcarpathia.
And what will become of NATO when Romania attempts to reclaim Moldova?
National and intergovernmental institutions reveal their true faces
© unknownAt the Munich Security Conference on February 14, Vice President J.D. Vance denounced "Europe’s retreat from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America." His speech marked Washington’s renunciation of the "American Empire" and the beginning of the rout of allied elites.
As head of the Department of Economic Efficiency, Elon Musk is trimming the fat of the US bureaucracy. Public opinion is listening as he reveals the Biden administration's mismanagement. As a libertarian, Musk is content to shrink the federal government. But behind this fight, President Trump is destroying, piece by piece, all the budgets of "American imperialism."
He revoked most of USAID,
the so-called humanitarian aid agency that served as a front for the CIA. He similarly attacked the United States Institute of Peace (USIP
) and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED
), the two agencies that legally provided grants to extend the CIA as part of the "Five Eyes"
(i.e., cooperation between Anglo-Saxon secret services). Every day, new agencies are discovered, operating in shadowy ways, extending "American imperialism" around the world. The latest, the small U.S. African Development Foundation, located near the White House, barred DOGE agents from entering its premises, which it had its own police officers guard. Its employees holed up like madmen so that no one could discover their purpose.
All the NGOs and political parties that the US federal government subsidized around the world will have to find new sources of funding or close.
I can't resist telling you how, among all its allies, this system is crumbling to its foundations.
For example, the French NGO Reporters Without Borders,
which claims to defend "the right of every human being to have access to free and reliable information," is in reality a CIA agency.
It refused to defend me when I was threatened and had to leave France. However, President Trump has just shut down propaganda radio and television stations.
Without hesitation, Reporters Without Borders
joined forces with Voice of America
employees to sue the US administration and demand the reinstatement of the station's so-called "journalists."
And again, the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, linked to the French Socialist Party, has gradually allied itself with CIA pseudopods
. Today, for example, it employs Rudy Reichstadt, founder of Conspiracy Watch,
already heavily subsidized by France. While claiming to uphold the Munich Charter, which specifies the rights and responsibilities of journalists, this individual has described us, in nearly 300 articles, as "forgers,"
without ever indicating how we have falsified reality.
The collapse of these NGOs and political parties subsidized by Washington corresponds to the awareness of the reproduction of this system by the European Union. This includes agencies comparable to USAID, USIP, and the NED.
While all experts have long known that the EU subsidizes NGOs to speak well of it and others to denigrate its opponents, the extent of its propaganda is only now being discovered.
The Hungarian Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) has just published a study by Thomas Fazi on EU propaganda subsidies [6
].
We learn, for example, that the EU has launched programs to "combat the Eurosceptic discourse already spread by autocratic elites" (RevivEU
) or to "denationalize European engagement" (EU TURN 2025
); programs that complement the funding of cronies, such as the Robert Schuman Foundation
to combat "Eurosceptic and national-populist mythology" or the European Policy Centre
to speak well of international migration and ill of Russia.
We already knew, from studies by the European Centre for Law & Justice
(ECLJ
) [7
], that the European Court of Human Rights,
far from being an impartial tribunal, was the preserve of employees of speculator George Soros. We now know that the European Union,
far from being an administration respectful of the diversity of its members, manipulates its budget against its "citizens."
We have not yet reached the stage of slimming down the European Union and the Council of Europe, but there is growing awareness of the corruption of the Brussels bureaucracy and the Strasbourg justice system.Conclusion
The multilateralism
we have experienced within the institutions of the "West," the G7 and NATO, persists, but is paralyzed.
These organizations will quickly disappear in their current form. To survive, they will have to radically change their form.
Similarly, the so-called "civil society,"
far from being the product of citizens complementing democratic institutions, now appears to be riddled with hybrid organizations working behind the scenes for states, without the knowledge of their citizens and against them.References:
[1
] "France, unable to cope with the shock of Donald Trump
", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 26 February 2025.
[2
] «Andriy Yermak Held a Conversation with National Security Advisors to G7 Leaders
», Presidency of Ukraine, March 28, 2025.
[3
] "Misinterpretations of US trends", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, First part
, 28 January 2025, Second part
, 4 February 2025.
[4
] "Is Donald Trump managing the possible collapse of the "American empire"?
", by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 11 March 2025.
[5
] «Nuclear Deterrence: Can Britain and France Take on America's Role in Defending Europe Against Russian Aggression?
», Rand Corporation, March, 19, 2025.
[6
] The EU's propaganda machine: How the EU funds NGOs to promote itself
, Thomas Fazi, March 2025.
[7
] Les ONG et les juges de la CEDH (2009-2019)
et L'impartialité de la CEDH - Problèmes et Recommandations
(2023), Grégor Puppinck, Centre européen pour le droit et la justice.
"there is growing awareness of the corruption of the Brussels bureaucracy and the Strasbourg justice system."
And that is one of the most important points.