The tech billionaire's work for the administration of US President Donald Trump is "not even close to done," the vice president has said.when his tenure as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is completed.Musk's role as a special government employee is set to conclude by late May, after which the billionaire is expected to return to his private ventures.Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO dismissed reports of his imminent departure from the agency, which is tasked with slashing federal spending, as "fake news." White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called the media reports "garbage" and insisted thatDuring an interview with Fox news on Thursday, Vance also labeled reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO is on the verge of leaving public service as "total fake news." He explained:The tech billionaire's work for the administration is "not even close to done," he added.In March 2025, US employers announced 275,240 job cuts, the highest monthly total since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Notably, 216,215 of the layoffs - nearly 80% - were within the federal government, driven by DOGE initiatives aimed at reducing federal spending by $1 trillion by July 2026.