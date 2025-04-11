© Juergen & Christine Sohns/Nature Pl

Three women have been assessed by paramedics after being bitten by dingoes on K'gari just days before the Easter school holidays begin.A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson said the women, aged in their 20s, were on a tour of the heritage-listed island when they were attacked at around 2:30pm on Tuesday.A Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science (DETSI) and Innovation spokesperson said the incident occurred while the women were walking on a track after visiting Lake Wabby, about 6 kilometres north of Eurong on the east coast of the island.Tour guides administered first-aid before taking the women to the QAS station at Happy Valley for assessment, where paramedics treated them for minor lacerations shortly before 6pm.All three declined hospitalisation and stayed on the island following the incident.The DETSI spokesperson said the dingoes may have been tagged, and the department was continuing to investigate the incident.Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) rangers will continue to patrol the area and provide education to residents and visitors.The latest incident comes three days before an influx of tourists is expected for the start of Easter school holidays on Saturday.When speaking in March about the impacts of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred on tourism, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events chief executive Martin Simons said Easter was one of the region's busiest periods.The QPWS has urged visitors to K'gari to always travel in groups and carry a stick, never feed dingoes, and to stay in fenced areas of the island when visiting with children.