Norm Eisen said his good friend Supreme Court Justice John Roberts was not corrupt and that John went to the Czech Republic for a week so that they could spend time working on American rule of law issues together.



John should resign or recuse himself from all of the lawsuit cases that Norm and his partners have filed that are working their way to the SC.



Talk about a conflict of interest.

In our report on Never Trump State Department official George Kent, Revolver News first drew attention to the ominous similarities between the strategies and tactics the United States government employs in so-called "Color Revolutions" and the coordinated efforts of government bureaucrats, NGOs, and the media to oust President Trump.



Our recent follow-up to this initial report focused specifically on a shadowy, George Soros-linked group called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), which convened "war games" exercises suggesting the likelihood of a "contested election scenario" and of ensuing chaos should President Trump refuse to leave office. We further showed how these "contested election" scenarios we are hearing so much about play perfectly into the Color Revolution framework sketched out in Revolver News' first installment in the Color Revolution series.



As the man who implemented the David Brock blueprint for suing the President into paralysis and his allies into bankruptcy, who helped mainstream and amplify the Russia Hoax, who drafted 10 articles of impeachment for the Democrats a full month before President Trump ever called the Ukraine President in 2018, who personally served as special counsel litigating the Ukraine impeachment, and who created a template for Internet censorship of world leaders and a handbook for mass mobilizing racial justice protesters to overturn democratic election results, there is perhaps no man alive with a more decorated resume for plots against President Trump.



Indeed, the story of Norm Eisen — a key architect of nearly every attempt to delegitimize, impeach, censor, sue, and remove the democratically elected 45th President of the United States — is a tale that winds through nearly every facet of the color revolution playbook. There is no purer embodiment of Revolver's thesis that the very same regime change professionals who run Color Revolutions on behalf of the US government in order to undermine or overthrow alleged "authoritarian" governments overseas are running the very same playbook to overturn Trump's 2016 victory and to preempt a repeat in 2020. To put it simply, what you see is not just the same Color Revolution playbook run against Trump, but the same people using it against Trump who have employed it in a professional capacity against targets overseas — same people, same playbook.



In Norm Eisen's case, the "same people, same playbook" refrain takes an arrestingly literal turn when one realizes that Norm Eisen wrote a classic Color Revolution regime change manual and conveniently titled it "The Playbook."



This third installment of Revolver News' series exposing the Color Revolution against Trump will focus on one quiet and indeed mostly overlooked participant in the Transition Integrity Project's biased election "war games" exercise — a man by the name of Norm Eisen.

Justice Roberts' secret friendship with Norm Eisen has been revealed...After you finish this blog, you'll be asking the million-dollar question:Turns out the left's favorite "Republican" has some very interesting buddies.According to Norm Eisen — the man who practically wrote the Deep State's playbook on color revolutions, all things anti-Trump, and lawfare in the US — he and Chief Justice John Roberts are not only good pals, but they even spent a week together in the Czech Republic. According to Norm, the two BFFs were there working on "American rule of law" issues.Hmm...Norm was so proud of this that he actually bragged about the trip and made it very clear that Roberts isn't corrupt — he's just a "close friend" who happened to fly overseas and stay at Eisen's posh 150-room palace to collaborate on transatlantic political projects.Really...And no, that's not just weird;and could also explain a lot.As it stands now, Justice Roberts has no business presiding over any of the cases that Eisen and his army of lawfare activists are funneling through the courts, and we all know Norm is tied to so many of these weaponized cases. He should have been recusing himself from the get-go — and probably outright resigning — for the integrity of the court.Mike Benz told the shocking full story on a recent podcast.Watch:Yes, Mike Benz amplified this bombshell story, but he made sure to credit the X account that first dug it up:In light of this latest news and connection between Eisen and Roberts, we encourage you to read this article:Most would agree: Roberts has to go.This isn't complicated.Eisen isn't just some random acquaintance. He's a key architect of the modern legal warfare that's being used to takedown political opponents through the courts.And Roberts didn't just meet with Eisen. He stayed at Eisen's estate in the Czech Republic. He worked with him on political and legal strategy —This cannot stand.At the same time Eisen has been pushing activist lawsuits, sham investigations, and convoluted legal maneuvers designed to stop Trump and his allies, is Roberts vacationing and collaborating with him overseas?The worst part is that some of the Eisen-linked casesThis is where basic integrity matters.Even if Roberts never laid a finger on those lawsuits, the bias is obvious. How can anyone trust the Supreme Court to be fair when the Chief Justice is off the clock hanging out with the Deep State's favorite legal hitman?It doesn't matter what party you're in or how you feel about Trump — this kind of thing destroys trust in the highest court in the land. It's reckless, it's unethical, and it proves John Roberts can't be trusted to play it straight anymore.He needs to step down.Anything less is a disgrace to the bench.