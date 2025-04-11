© Peter de Graaf

Heavy rainfall across New Zealand, particularly in Auckland and Northland, has caused flooding, power outages, and disruptions. Several regions of the country have been receiving heavy rains along with strong winds due to an atmospheric river phenomenon.The heavy rain on Friday (April 4) was caused by a deep low crossing the Tasman Sea, bringing a band of warm air and moisture. MetService issued weather warnings and watches for several regions, including Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Waikato, and the top of the South Island.Auckland experienced significant disruptions with all Gulf Harbour ferries cancelled and replaced by buses. Power outages were reported in Remuera, Piha, Karekare, and Glenfield. Vector estimated restoration times between 3 pm and 4 pm New Zealand time for some areas.Northland received over 100mm of rain overnight with more expected while flooding was reported in Kāeo. Civil Defence reported no major road closures or serious flooding, but the Kaeo River was reportedly "lapping at the edge of State Highway 10."The heaviest rain has moved out in most places in the south of New Zealand, with only a few spots of showers left. Rain is forecast to continue in the north, and the upper North Island will witness heavy showers on Friday.MetService meteorologist John Laws stated the rain was moving quickly across the country and would begin to clear late Friday evening. He noted Auckland received more rain in one night than during the entire month of March. Laws advised extra caution on the roads due to wet conditions."At the moment the rain is pulling away toward the east so probably the heaviest rainfall in the next few hours across Auckland. But it is going to be wet roads and with the rainfall around this morning do take extra care and extra caution on those roads," said Laws.Heavy rain warnings remained in effect for the top of both islands. The rain was expected to ease in Tasman later Friday night. Warnings were also in place for the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Northland, and the Tararua Ranges.NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi reported all state highways in the top of the South Island remained open. Surface flooding was reported on State Highway 65 between Springs Junction and Murchison, but the route remained open. Drivers were advised to exercise caution. Heavy rain advisories were still in place for Marlborough, Tasman, and Buller, with many expected to end by early afternoon.Heavy rain was also forecast for the Eastern Bay of Plenty with severe weather warnings remaining in effect until early Saturday. MetService lead forecaster Alain Baillie reported the most rain overnight fell in Nelson and Tasman, with 200mm recorded.The heavy rain impacted commuters, causing disruptions to ferry services and leading to power outages. Officials continued to monitor the situation and advise caution on the roads.