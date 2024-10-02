The local authorities in Awerial County's Bunagok Payam in Lakes State have confirmed that a lightning strike killed 5 people and injured 22 others over the weekend during a traditional marriage at the payam headquarters.The deputy administrator of Bunagok Payam, Martha Aluet Deng, said the incident happened on Saturday when it was raining and identified three of the five deceased as Angui Mathiang, Thokluel Nyanahol Ngut, and Manyuan Abuk Madul."People were celebrating and the small storm started with light rain, everyone ran to seek refuge under a tamarind tree when lightning struck and killed 5 of them and injured 22 others who are now in the hospital," she said.According to Aluet, over 40 people, including children and women, fled into the bushes after the strike.For his part, James Majok, a health officer at the Bunagok Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) also confirmed the deaths and said more than 20 people were admitted to the facility after they sustained injuries and shock while they were running away from the scene of the lightning strike during a traditional marriage.He said most of the patients at the facility are receiving normal saline drips and antibiotics for minor injuries.