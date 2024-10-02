OF THE
TIMES
Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
...stand therefore with truth and righteousness, peace and faith, salvation and the word of God.
My surprised look. 100% predictable. Spoiler alert. There will be no evolution of consciousness. ;) There will only be an evolution & update...
Again, it's all about money.
Makes me wonder what they are planning for my part of the world in the next couple decades. :O
If they are that dangerous, get the word out to the mainstream media...
BRICS - if you truly hate Amerika and everything it stands for, your in for a lifetime membership. The Amerikan Government are the BRICS Marketing...
To submit an article for publication, see our Submission Guidelines
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Some icons on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, mugenb16, Map Icons Collection, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, wbeiruti, WebIconset
Powered by PikaJS 🐁 and In·Site
Original content © 2002-2024 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Reader Comments
to our Newsletter