A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.With a depth of 588 kilometers (365 miles), the epicenter of earthquake was in Banda Sea, some 262 kilometers (162.7 miles) off Baubau city of southeastern Sulawesi province.There was no immediate report of losses or tsunami warning.Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.A magnitude 6.2 quake jolted Sulawesi island in January 2021, killing over 100 people and leaving thousands homeless.Some 2,200 people were killed after a separate magnitude 7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in 2018.