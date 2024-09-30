A waterspout was spotted over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour for the first time since records began, the Observatory said on Saturday.The weather forecaster, which had warned that violent gusts might sweep the city, said at 1pm the waterspout was seen swirling across the harbour, from east to west, 30 minutes earlier.It was the first time a waterspout - a rapidly rotating column of water - had been reported in the harbour since records began in 1959, the Observatory said.According to clips circulating online, the waterspout formed in the sea near residential estate Laguna Verde Ocean in Hung Hom.It then grew vertically and moved swiftly to the west. It dwindled and subsequently vanished several minutes after hitting a wall at the outdoor Tai Wan Shan Swimming Pool.