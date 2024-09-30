nnnnnnnn
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck in the Indian Ocean near the island-state of Mauritius, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to preliminary data.

Indonesia's Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics warned that the earthquake "may be capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region."