"Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out. They can't get us out.



"I think that we're stuck in that war unless I'm president. I'll get it done. I'll negotiate; I'll get us out. We gotta get out.



"Biden says, 'We will not leave until we win'.



"What happens if the Russians win? That's what they do - they fight wars. As someone told me the other day, they beat Hitler; they beat Napoleon. That's what they do. They fight. And it's not pleasant."

the former president has argued.Donald Trump has told supporters at a campaign rally, insisting that neither his Democratic rival Kamala Harris nor President Joe Biden has any such plan.The former president told the crowd in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday, Reiterating his promise to end the conflict immediately if he is re-elected, the former president told the crowd in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday:At another campaign rally on Monday, the Republican candidate claimed that Vladimir Zelensky wants Harris to win "so badly" because,where he is expected to meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of CongressUkrainian officials also claimed thatHowever, a Trump campaign official told AP that no such meeting has been scheduled.During Zelensky's visit, theto Ukraine, AP reported on Tuesday evening, citing anonymous sources in Washington. The package would includewhich will come out of the US military stockpiles.By the Pentagon's account, the US has provided Ukraine over $56 billion in direct military aid since February 2022. In April, the US approved a $61 billion military assistance package for Kiev after months of opposition by some Republicans.