© APBiden shook hands with several young girls at the event honoring the Gotham FC women’s soccer team.
WASHINGTON — That's Joe awkward.

President Biden said Monday that his White House aides have told him he "can't" do things "that I want to do," but that he would "do it anyway" — before asking young girls to join him on stage at an event honoring Gotham FC.

Biden, 81, shook hands with several elementary- and middle school-age children on stage in the East Room after making the stunning admission at an event honoring the 2023 National Women's Soccer League champions.

"You know, I thought when I got to be president, I'd get to do things that I want to do. But my staff tells me what I can't do," Biden said after walking into the event holding hands with star player Ali Krieger, 40.

"But I'm going to do it anyway," he added. "All the young women, young kids out there — that are out there, come on up and do this one. Stand behind me, would do. Just come on."

A long moment later, Biden added, "and the guys."


Some of Biden's remarks to the kids were inaudible, but he was heard on the microphone asking some for their names.

The president did not say why his staff barred such interactions, but Republicans in the past have circulated footage of Biden appearing to make both children and adult women uncomfortable by touching or sniffing them at public events — with his political adversaries dubbing him "Creepy Joe."


After a series of women stepped forward to describe how Biden's unwanted contact had impacted their lives, the future president vowed in April 2019 to be "more mindful about respecting personal space in the future."

Indeed, as president he has generated far fewer awkward video clips than during his vice presidency under Barack Obama.

Biden, who will travel Monday afternoon to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly's annual meetings, has been increasingly unshackled as he nears retirement after he was forced by fellow Democrats to relinquish the party's presidential nomination amid concern about his mental acuity.

Despite claiming he would finish his term strong, Biden has spent much of his time on vacation and first lady Jill Biden spoke more than he did at the public part of a cabinet meeting Friday.